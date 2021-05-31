Man killed inside his home; common-law wife, 3 kids spared

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two still unidentified men broke into the residence of Arlon “Jeboy” Malirong and killed him while he was sleeping.

But they spared his common-law wife and their three children.

The incident happened at about 4 a.m. on Monday, May 31, in Sitio Mag-ope in the mountain barangay of Sumon in Tuburan town in northern Cebu. The area is without telco signal and may be reached after three hours of travel from Barangay Poblacion.

Malirong, 33, sustained four bullet wounds on his head, Police Major Danilo Colipano, acting chief of the Tuburan Police Station, said in a report.

Initial police investigation show that one of the suspects broke into Malirong’s home by forcibly opening its door while the other one served as a lookout.

The gunman then fired shots at Malirong, a construction worker, hitting him three times on the head.

The lookout also entered their house and fired a shot at the victim before the tandem finally left.

Police investigators recovered three empty shells from a .9mm caliber pistol and an empty shell coming from a 45 caliber gun at the crime scene.

In his report, Colipano said that they continue to investigate the motive in Malirong’s killing while they also pursue the suspects. / dcb