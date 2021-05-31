Useful hair care tips this wet season

Summer is about to end.

And we are now beginning to experience occasional rain that is giving us relief from the scorching heat.

But while we enjoy the cooler weather, let us not forget to also give our body, especially our hair, the extra care that it needs.

If you’re not careful, the rain can take away the luster from your hair and leave it limp, frizzy, and feeling heavy.

Here are some tips that will help you manage your unruly hair:

Keep your scalp clean

During the rainy season, expect high oil secretion on the scalp that can make your hair look flat at the roots and attract more dust and dirt.

Not only that, the change in weather can also trigger dandruff. Yikes!

To make sure that your hair stays healthy, sleek, and manageable, it is essential to wash these thoroughly and regularly with antibacterial shampoos and/or cleansers.

Use the right conditioner

The damp air can make your hair flat and greasy and the use of whatever is the available condition at home will not do you any good.

It will only make your tresses sticky and heavy.

What you can do is use a light conditioner that will give your hair the moisture that it needs. It can even act as a deodorizer to keep your hair fragrant.

Comb your hair properly

The presence of water and moisture in the air can leave your hair weak.

But you can remedy the problem.

Choose a wide-tooth comb instead of a brush to easily detangle your hair. This kind of comb is less invasive and will ensure that your hair doesn’t break and get damaged.

Cut your hair

One way of preventing hair breakage during the rainy season is to trim your hair and keep it short.

Cutting your hair will not only give you a new look but will also help get rid of split ends.

Keeping it short will also reduce hair fall problems since you won’t be exerting pressure on the roots when you try to manage that already very long hair.

Wrap your hair

Each of us is encouraged to stay at home due to the pandemic.

But in the event that you will need to step out of the house for a very important errand, make sure to also take extra precautions to protect your hair.

Wear hoodies, scarves, or caps to keep your hair covered and dry. This will also help minimize the presence of moisture on your hair.