Maris Racal confirms relationship with Rico Blanco: ‘I think it’s very obvious’

Singer-actress Maris Racal had everyone intrigued when she greeted rock star Rico Blanco on his birthday months ago. What’s more intriguing is that she posted a video of them singing together, which made their adoring fans speculate that they were an item.

Racal finally reveals there’s more than just making music collaborations between her and Blanco.

When asked frankly if there’s something romantic brewing between them, during the online press conference for the June episodes of “Maaalaala Mo Kaya” today, May 31, Racal did not beat around the bush.

“Kami po ni Rico, I think based sa post na ginawa ko po, I think it is very obvious (Rico and I are a couple, I think based on the post I did, I think it is very obvious). Right now, we’re very excited and busy [too]. We’re preparing beautiful music together. Abangan po nila iyon, soon (People should wait for that soon),” Racal said.

About the TV series, Racal considers any “Maalaala Mo Kaya” episode very important.

Racal and Cris Villanueva will star in MMK’s Father’s Day special this June 12 and 19.

In the story, for 20 years, all that Jai (Maris) wanted was to find her father. Even while her mother and stepfather love her, she still feels an emptiness in her life. When she found work as a crew member in a delivery service, she used the opportunity to search for her father while working.

Racal said it was a struggle to shoot at first because of “schedule and quarantine.” But she and the team “really wanted to make it happen [because] first of all, it is a Father’s Day Special.”

Racal is grateful to the MMK team for always giving her inspiring, beautiful roles close to her heart.

“Kaya parang every time na may episode ako tapos malapit siya sa puso ko, gusto ko talagang gawin and I will do everything to make it happen talaga,” she said. (So every time that I have an episode that’s close to my heart, I really want to do it and I will do everything to really make it happen.) JB

