Netizens ‘kilig’ over Maris Racal-Rico Blanco relationship

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A new celebrity couple is taking the spotlight on social media.

Netizens are going abuzz over Maris Racal’s confirmation that she and singer-songwriter Rico Blanco are in a relationship.

The 23-year-old actress said they’re happy together and that this shouldn’t be a surprise to everyone anymore as she said her birthday post for the 48-year-old musician made their relationship pretty obvious.

With this confirmation, fans and followers expressed their “kilig” for the new celebrity couple.

On Twitter, Maris trends in the Philippines with tweets congratulating the couple.

The couple first gave their fans the “kilig” feels last March 2021 when Racal posted a black and white photo of Blanco with the caption, “Hi rico. happy birthday. 🤠” to which Blanco replied with a short message, “hahaha love you!”

