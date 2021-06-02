Mandaue City inoculates 14k residents

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 14, 000 Mandaue City residents already received their COVID-19 jabs.

Of the number, more than 4, 000 already completed their inoculation while around 9,500 others received their first dose of the vaccine, says Lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the Mandaue City Vaccination Center.

Those who complete their vaccination schedules included medical workers in the city, he said.

Mandaue City has over 2, 000 medical workers, but this still does not include those who are working in private hospitals here.

As of Tuesday, June 1, Malate said that more than 30 percent or at least 5,000 of the 24,000 senior citizens, who signed up for vaccination, already received their jabs.

He said that more than 20 percent of the 3, 800 persons with comorbidities, who signed up, already received their first dose.

Mass Vaccination

However, he said that the city is still far from reaching its target of vaccinating 70 percent of its 422, 000 residents.

Malate is asking Mandaue City residents to visit their vaccination sites and avail of the city’s vaccination program, the newest addition of which is located at the second and third floors of Pacific Mall in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia.

The site has four vaccination teams that can accommodate 100 vaccinees each per day.

Other vaccination sites are located at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu-Mandaue (UCLM) campus’ new building and Gullas hospital.

A vaccination site for Pfizer vaccines is also located at the Chong Hua Hospital-Mandaue.

More sites will be identified soon as part of the city’s mass vaccination campaign, Malate said.

With the availability of more vaccination sites, Malate is asking city residents to register so they can already have their dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

Masterlist

“Usa na sa ato nakita nga challenge ang pagregister. Ang uban man gud wala gihapon nagparegister, mahadlok gihapon. We want to clarify nga ang registration is just for purposes of matagaan tag allocation. Doesn’t mean nga bakunahan gyud ka wala manay pugsanay. What if during the time nga ganahan magpabakuna tungod wala ka nagpalista daan? Wala diay na allocate para nimo. Nakakuha na nuon kag allocation sa mga tawo. Mao nang nganong importane ang master list,” said Malate.

(That is where the challenge is. Many have not registered out of fear. We want to clarify that registration is done to make sure that they are given an allocation. It does not mean that you will automatically get vaccinated because we do not force anyone. What if you wanted to already have your jab but you were unable to register? There is no allocation for you. That would mean that the allocation that is intended for someone else will be given to you. That is why having a master list is important.)

Meanwhile, Malate is asking medical workers to join the city’s vaccination teams to address their lack in manpower.

Interested individuals are advised to submit their application forms at the Mandaue City Health Office. / dcb