Over 100 travellers stranded in Cebu City ports

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – More than a hundred individuals spent the night at the gymnasium in Barangay San Roque in Cebu City following the suspension of their scheduled sea travels.

In a report, Portia Basmayor, head of the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) office, said that the 119 travellers were bound for Bohol, Hilongos in Leyte, Camotes Island, Iloilo, Surigao, Cagayan de Oro and Manila.

Central and northern Cebu remain under signal no.1 even if #DantePH is now located off the southwestern coast of Masbate and is headed for Romblon, Pagasa said in an advisory released at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2.

Pagasa said Dante continues to have maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

““DANTE” will continue moving generally west northwestward and pass near or in the vicinity of Romblon and Marinduque in the next 12 hours before turning northwestward to north northwestward towards the southern Quezon-Batangas area, where it will make another landfall this afternoon or evening. Afterwards, “DANTE” will track over mainland Luzon until tomorrow afternoon. However, given the recent southwestward shift in the track forecasts, there is a possibility that this storm may come onshore over Oriental Mindoro after passing Romblon,” the Pagasa advisory reads.

