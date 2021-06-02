PBA: Kiefer Ravena playing in Japan B.League ‘not allowed’

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena’s stint in the Japan B.League is in limbo as he remains under contract with the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA.

Ravena signed a three-year Uniform Player’s Contract (UPC) with NLEX last September, which prohibits him from playing in other leagues.

“It’s under PBA rules. He has UPC so for me, he’s not allowed to play [in Japan],” PBA commissioner Willie Marcial told INQUIRER.net in Filipino Wednesday.

B.League club Shiga Lakestars announced Ravena has signed with the team for the 2021-22 season, which tips off either in September or October this year.

In Japan, the 27-year-old guard will join his younger brother Thirdy, who inked a multi-year deal to remain with the San-en NeoPhoenix last month.

Ravena averaged 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists for the Road Warriors in last year’s Philippine Cup.