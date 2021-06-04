Pagasa-Mactan: ‘Generally fair weather’ this weekend

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | June 04,2021 - 10:47 AM

Ginatilan, Cebu–The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pag-asa Mactan) said the entire Metro Cebu will experience generally fair weather this weekend.

“Karong weekend, fair weather gihapon ta. Init unya naa tay mga isolated rainshower and thunderstorm,” Angelica Orongan, Pag-asa-Mactan weather specialist, told CDN Digital on Friday, June 4, 2021.

(This weekend, we will still experience fair weather. It will be warm but with isolated rainshower and thunderstorm.)

For today, the Dost_Pagasa Facebook page said in its 10 am bulletin that thunderstorm is less likely to develop over Central Cebu within 12 hours.

The weather bureau also said that a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was spotted at 690 km east of Legaspi City, Albay.

“Karon naa tay Low Pressure Area naa sulod sa PAR. Naa pa ni siya sa karagatan, wala ni direkta nga apekto diri sa atoa,” Orongan said.

(We have a Low Pressure Area within PAR. It is still in the sea and has no direct effect on us yet.)

Pagasa-Mactan, however, advised the public to continue monitoring updates.

