Bello tops Cepca weekly online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Napoleon Bello Jr. emerged as the top woodpusher in the open category of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) Weekly Online Chess Tournament & Dr. Leo Lofranco Birthday Chessfest held last Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Bello Jr. of Catbalogan City, Samar finished the 15-round Swiss system standard blitz competition by winning 12 games.

Jasper Norman Montejo finished second with 11.5 points while National Master (NM) Julius Sinangote rounded off the top three with 11 points.

In the All-Cepcans + Ladies category, Eden Diano, a United States-based Cepcan, topped the competition with 10.5 points.

This category featured a 13-round Swiss standard blitz format.

NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr. trailed Diano at second place with 10 points while NM Jasper Rom, who also competed in the open division, finished third with 9.0 points.

Meanwhile, Nicanor Cuizon scored a total of 32 points to emerge as the best woodpusher in the Cepcans B + Ladies category that followed the blitz arena format competition.

Jonard Labadan (27 points) and birthday celebrant Lofranco (21 points) finished second and third, respectively.

Lofranco celebrates his 63rd birthday on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He sponsored the cash prizes for the winning woodpushers of this tournament.

