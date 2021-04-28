Cepca weekly online chess: Lofranco, Tinga victorious

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Leo Lofranco and Michael Tinga lorded their respective categories in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) online weekly chess tournament held last Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Lofranco, a doctor based in Catbalogan City, dominated the Prexy Jerry blitz arena by accumulating a total of 28 points.

Tinga, a native of Bogo City, topped the All-Cepcans arena with 12 points.

Lofranco edged Rafael Caiboy in the final rankings of the tournament after the latter scored 27 points.

Maria Kristine Lavandero also scored 27, but she lost in the tie-breaker match, thus, ending up third.

Meanwhile, National Master (NM) Jasper Rom settled for second place in the All-Cepcans arena with 10 points. Rosendo Yamyamin rounded off the top three with 9.5 points.

Read: Belano wins another online chess title

/bmjo