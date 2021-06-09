Philippine Independence Day celebrations begin at SM Malls in Cebu

One of the most important milestones in Philippine history is the declaration of our independence as a nation. It is the time to celebrate our heroes. And there are many modern-day heroes – the frontliners who serve the community during this pandemic, the work-from-home warriors – parents who juggle work and childcare, and practically all of us who have experienced various challenges in the past year. For 2021, we propose to free ourselves momentarily from our worries and stress. Be it work deadlines, bills to pay or a general anxiety, we say – take this occasion to care for yourself and bask in your ‘me time”. Let these days be called your “New Days of Freedom” starting this June 1 to 12 in SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion.

Check out our Pinoy bazaars with tenants & exhibitors offering a host of Filipino food, gift ideas, local crafts, artsy souvenirs, and Pinoy Pride masks. Snag early holiday buys for your relatives and friends abroad!

Enjoy safe indoor and al fresco dining spaces decked in ‘Filipiniana’ and choose from pop-ups serving regional and local delicacies. Take a selfie at designated dining areas with “tatak pinoy” decoration while munching on the best versions of the food you grew up with!

And there’s more! A Pinoy-inspired online game, “Jolen” was developed for this special occasion and can be accessed via QR codes at the malls’ designated dining areas. Complete all 5 game levels and get a chance to win SM gift certificates and fun gifts from our mall tenant-partners.

Check your favorite mall’s Facebook page for schedules and venues.

SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Consolacion now serve as vaccination centers in service of the community and in partnership with their local government units. Sign up and be registered through your LGU to get vaxxed. It’s your contribution to our goal of a Covid-free country. Plus, Bakuna Benefits from our tenant-partners await those who show their vaccination cards!

And on June 12, SM malls nationwide will hold a solemn and moving flag ceremony to commemorate the 123rd year of our independence. Wear your Barong, Baro’t Saya and join our mall teams at your nearest community SM Mall. Check your favorite mall’s Facebook page for schedules and venues.

This June, we invite you to be thankful for the simple fact that the Philippines is a free country, and to celebrate your own personal freedom in a truly Pinoy way, with laughter, food, a good bargain and the confidence of knowing you are safe and protected while visiting any of SM’s 76 Supermalls. Mabuhay ang Pilipino!

ADVERTORIAL