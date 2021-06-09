2 Bohol fishermen nabbed for fishing in Lapu’s marine sanctuary

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Two fishermen from Bohol were apprehended after they were caught fishing in the marine sanctuary of Barangay Caohagan, Lapu-Lapu City around 5:00 am on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Barangay Caohagan is an islet barangay in Olango Island.

The arrested individuals were identified as Romulo Abaya Tero, 43 years old, and Sarle Curib Cutamora, 48 years old, both from the island barangay of Nasingin in Getafe town, Bohol.

Aside from illegally fishing in a marine sanctuary, the two were also caught with a rare catch, a stingray or locally known as “pagi”.

The confiscated dark blue whiptail stingray and other marine catch will be used as evidence against them.

“Dako ang akong kahiubos niining mga mananagat tungod sa ilang paglapas sa atong nasudnong balaod ug sa samang higayon paghikaw sa atong mga turista o lokal nga mga divers nga makasaksi sa kaanyag niining mga searays nga daw langgam nga naglangoy-langoy ilawom sa kadagatan,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junar “Ahong” Chan said.

The two are now detained for violating the Fisheries Code of the Philippines, specifically under Section 101, or fishing inside a marine sanctuary.

“Caohagan is one of the best diving spots, napuno sa corals ug daghang isda, giprotektahan gyud nato na siya para ang atong turista magsigeg balik balik,” he added.

The mayor learned that this sanctuary also attracts numerous illegal fishermen due to the abundance of its marine creatures.

“Mao nang atong puhunan diha, kung mag-snorkling mag dive og makita sa atong bisita ang mga isda,” he said.

Policemen also anchored the suspects’ pump boat pending investigation and filing of charges. /rcg