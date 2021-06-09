Rama’s appeal to the national government: Respect Cebu’s autonomy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama will be appealing to the national government to respect the autonomy of Cebu when it comes to local policies.

He said that the swabbing policy for Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROF) of the Provincial Capitol is for the best interest of the Cebuano including Cebu City residents.

In a press conference on June 9, 2021, on his first day as acting mayor, Rama said that he will make appeals to the national government for the national officials to respect the policies of Cebu and study how it can be a viable option for other areas in the country with a similar situation as Cebu.

“We cannot have one requirement to be implemented for all if the peculiarities of the local government unit (LGU) are not the same,” he said.

“Kanang diversion, I would like to appeal to the national government, let’s just accept (the policy in Cebu). Kung naay parehas sa Cebu, then give them the so-called respect for their autonomy,” the acting mayor added.

Rama is currently the city’s acting mayor after Mayor Edgardo Labella went on leave for health reasons.

Rama said Cebu City supports the swabbing policy for ROFs immediately upon arrival and allowing them to go be quarantined at home for seven days after because this would be the most convenient way for residents who wish to see their families already.

This would also help ROFs save money because they need to spend for their quarantine stay at the hotel, which would cost at least P1,500 to P3,000 per day.

Rama hopes the national government would realize that the policy in Cebu is the best option for the province and be prudent in dealing with the situation.

He said LGUs deserve respect in handling its own policies as long as it still grounded in the general laws of the country.

/bmjo