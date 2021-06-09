30 Cebu establishments receive Gold Bagwis Seal

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The “Gold Bagwis Seal” was given to 30 establishments in Cebu Province by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The Bagwis award is given to establishments that uphold the rights and welfare of consumers and practice of responsible business.

Establishments that may apply for the award are those engaged in department stores, supermarkets, service/repair shops, specialty stores, hardware stores, and appliance centers.

DTI-Cebu Provincial director Rose Mae Quiñanola said that out of the 30 establishments, 19 were awarded for their continuous compliance while the 11 others were new applicants for the award.

“The certificate of continuous compliance is given to establishments conforming with the parameters set forth by DTI and the applicable consumer laws, effective customer relations, efficient store management operations, exemplifications of social commitment and responsibility, and established quality operation management,” Quiñanola said.

The award will only last for 3 years, wherein after which, they will be subjected to reassessment to certify if they continue to comply with the agency’s guidelines and standards.

Having been certified as a compliant business establishment after reassessment, DTI extended the validity of the “Gold Bagwis Awards” to Toyota Mandaue, with branches from Cebu City, South, and North; SM City Cebu Supermarket, Savemore Market, with branches from Mactan, Basak, Maribago, E-Mall, Maguikay, Parkmall, and Canduman; Belmont Industrial Tool Center; Super Shopping Market, with branches from Cebu and J-Mall; Metro Supermarket, with branches from Ayala and Colon; and Robinsons Supermarket, with branches from Banilad, Cebu-Fuente, and Talisay.

The agency also cited the same gold seal to new applicants including Metro Ayala Department Store and Appliance Center; Metro Colon Department Store and Appliance Center; and several branches of the Robinsons Supermarket, which include Island Central Mall, Pueblo Verde Mactan, Tabunok, Minglanilla, Talamban, Baseline Center Cebu and Galleria Cebu.

The DTI Bagwis Award has three categories – gold, silver, and bronze.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Central Visayas accounts 58% of PH’s traded domestic goods