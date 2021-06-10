Trojans, Dagami Warriors beat North division foes in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans and the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors trounced North division foes in the first inter-division matches of the ongoing Wesley So Cup Conference of the Professional Chess Association Philippines (PCAP) last Wednesday evening, June 9, 2021.

The Trojans, the highest-seeded Cebu-based team in the first conference earlier this year, toppled the Rizal Batch Towers and the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe in games one and two, respectively.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors, meanwhile, edged the Cagayan Kings and the Caloocan Loadmanna Knights.

The Trojans nipped the Batch Towers,14-7, after their clash in the blitz and rapid matches. They barely escaped the Batch Towers in the blitz competition with,4-3 outing. But, they sealed a convincing win against Rizal by scoring 14-7 in the rapid competition.

It would have been an easy night for the Trojans if not for their best bet and board one woodpusher, Grand Master (GM) Amir Bagheri of Iran, finishing his two matches with a draw against National Master (NM) Noel Dela Cruz of the Batch Towers.

The rest of the Trojans’ Jinky Catulay, Richard Natividad, Redentor Nailon, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas and Ariel Joseph Abellana, contributed big for the team by winning their matches.

GM Bagheri bounced back strong by winning all his matches against Arla Cabe of the Simba’s Tribe, chipping in big wins to defeat the latter.

The Trojans finished the blitz round versus Simba’s Tribe with an even, 3.5, scores.

They beat them in the rapid round,10-4. They sealed their match with Quezon City 13.5-7.5, win.

On the other hand, the Dutchess Dagami Warriors won both their matches despite missing their ace woodpusher, GM Nitzan Steinberg of Israel, last Wednesday.

They defeated both the Loadmanna Knights and the Kings with identical,11.5-9.5, final scores.

They survived their duel with the Loadmanna Knights in their second match after losing the blitz, 2.5-4.5, by winning the rapid competition.

They sealed the rapid competition with a 9-5 outing. All-in-all, the Dagami Warriors accumulated 11.5 points to best the Loadmanna Knights’ 9.5.

NM Merben Roque, who played in board one on behalf of GM Steinberg, beat IM Paulo Bersamina in both the blitz and rapid rounds.

Also, team owner Ariel Potot, Allan Pason, and Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas contributed crucial wins for Cordova in beating the Loadmanna Knights.

The Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors and the Cebu City Machers, meanwhile, both lost their two-scheduled matches.

The Naki Warriors bowed down to the Laguna Heroes,4.5-16.5, and to the Isabela Knight Raiders,5-16.

The Machers got routed by the Loadmanna Knights,4-17, and to the Antipolo Cobras,3-18.

