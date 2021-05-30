Dagami Warriors continue win streak in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors stretches their unbeaten winning streak to, 9-0, in the ongoing Wesley So Cup” of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) after winning their scheduled matches last Saturday evening, May 29, 2021.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors remained on top of the standings in the south division after putting an easy work versus the Mindoro Tamaraws and the Iriga City Oragons.

They first beat the Tamaraws with a lopsided, 20-1, output and went on to edge the Oragons, 16-5.

With their unbeaten run, the Dutchess Dagami Warriors now accumulated 129.5 points while the Camarines Soaring Eagles is at second with an 8-1 (win-loss) record from their 130 accumulated points and the Toledo Trojans at third with,7-2, card from their 108.5 tallied points.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors swept the blitz competition with, a 7-0, performance over the Tamaraws. In the rapid round, the Dutchess Dagami Warriors scored,13-1, after National Master (NM) Mario Mangubat lost to Cesar Cunanan in board 4.

In their match against the Oragons, the Dutchess Dagami Warriors topped both the blitz and the rapid competitions. They scored 5-2, in the blitz and,11-3, in the rapid competition.

The team’s import, Grand Master (GM) Nitzan Steinberg of Israel led the team anew by winning all his matches in board one versus the Tamaraws and the Oragons.

Meanwhile, the Trojans narrowly edged the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates and the Negros Kingsmen to log two wins in their campaign. They scored,11-10, in both their matches versus the two teams.

On the other hand, the the Cebu City Machers staged a huge upset after beating the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors, 16.5-4.5, in their all-Cebu teams showdown.

The Marchers also beat the Fianchetto Checkmates,11-10, in the second match.

The Naki Warriors, bounced back strong in their second round by beating the heavily-favored Soaring Eagles,11-10, after losing to the Marchers in their first match.

With the win, the Machers climbed to the eighth spot with,3-5, win-loss record while the Naki Warriors dropped a place down in the standings at seventh place with,4-5, (win-loss) card.

