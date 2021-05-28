Dagami Warriors looking to extend win streak in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors will try to stretch their impressive unbeaten winning streak in the ongoing “Wesley So Cup” of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) tomorrow, Saturday, May 29, 2021.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors is the top team in the south division with an immaculate 7-0, (win-loss) record from their 93.5 accumulated points.

They have a very good chance at extending their winning streak as they have a relatively easy schedule tomorrow.

They are going to play against the No.10 team in the south division, the Mindoro Tamaraws (1-6), and the bottom-seeded Iriga City Oragons (0-7) in the first and second matches respectively.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors headed by their Israeli Grand Master (GM) Nitzan Steinberg defeated the fourth-seeded Toledo Trojans (5-2) and went on to beat the No. 8 squad, the Palawan Queen’s Gambit (3-4) in last Wednesday’s online chess action.

Meanwhile, the Trojans will face the Fianchetto Checkmates in their first match and will proceed to play versus the seventh seed Negros Kingsmen (3-4).

On the other hand, the sixth seed Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors (4-3) will go up against the Iloilo Kisela Knights in game one and will square off with the ninth seed Cebu City Marchers (2-5).

The Marchers will start their schedule tomorrow by playing against the Kingsmen before their date with the Naki Warriors.

/dbs

RELATED STORIES

Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors remain undefeated

Toledo City woodpushers climb back to 4th in PCAP online chess tourney

NM Roque, Enriquez rule online chessfest