Vaccine Board chief: Nearly 28K Mandaue residents jabbed

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- Nearly 28,000 or some 27,764 residents in Mandaue City have already received their COVID-19 vaccines since the COVID-19 vaccination in the city started in March.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the Mandaue City COVID-19 Vaccine Board, said the city had been vaccinating more than 2, 000 per day at the city’s vaccination sites.

The city has four vaccination centers namely the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) campus new building, Pacific Mall, and the newly opened at the J Centre Mall.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said he was happy with the growing number of individuals who wanted to be vaccinated in the city.

Cortes also thanked barangay captains for their efforts to masterlist and register their constituents to the city’s vaccination program.

Meanwhile, Cortes said according to Steven Yu, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), there were many establishments who expressed their willingness to comply with the city government’s encouragement to give discount on their products and services to the vaccinated residents.

The city’s creative move aims to encourage more Mandauehanons to have themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

The mayor said that establishments were only encouraged and were not required to comply.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue City opens 4th vaccination center at J Centre Mall

Mandaue’s P22M Mobile Command Center arrives

Get vaccinated, get discounts soon in Mandaue City

Mandaue City inoculates 14k residents

Mandaue encourages remaining frontliners to have themselves vaccinated

/dbs