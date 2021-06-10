Region 7 set to receive 2nd shipment of Pfizer vaccines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas is set to receive another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines tonight, June 10, the regional office of the Department of Health (DOH-7) announced.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 spokesperson, said they were expecting Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Cebu this evening.

“We will be receiving tonight additional doses of vaccines. Ang atong nabal-an Pfizer direct pagdala (What we know so far that these are Pfizer vaccines which will be directly shipped here),” Loreche told reporters in a press briefing.

Loreche said the vaccines are part of the 2 million doses that would be flown to Metro Manila through the COVAX facility.

However, the DOH-7 official said they had yet to determine the number of doses that would be allocated for Central Visayas.

“As to the actual number of doses, we will know once we receive (them), and at the same time, our supply cold chain will do the inventory,” added Loreche.

Central Visayas, as of June 9, has been allocated a total of 513,710 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from three brands.

These are CoronaVac by China’s Sinovac Biotech, AstraZeneca by UK-Sweden’s AstraZeneca, and Pfizer-BioNTech by US-based Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech SE.

Yesterday, the region received an additional 54,400 doses of CoronaVac from the national government.

