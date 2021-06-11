Cebu City police ready for Independence Day rallies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office has already set its security plan for protests expected to be held during the commemoration of the country’s 123rd Independence Day on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the CCPO’s deputy director for operations, said that they started setting their security plan last Monday, June 7.

“In place na sila every day ‘till Sunday to monitor if ever dunay mga rally, rain or shine,” Parilla said.

Their security plan includes identifying areas that they expect militant groups will be staging their protests and securing their police personnel who are on standby for deployment.

He said that there are at least two platoons of Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) personnel, one team of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), and investigators from their headquarters, who will be ready for deployment.

“Naa tay standby starting June 9, mga CDM platoons, just in case dunay mga rally nga mudaghan and if needs to be dispersed,” Parilla said.

Parilla expects protesters along Osmeña Boulevard, Colon Street, and Plaza Independencia. These are where rallies are usually staged here.

Parilla also said that previous rallies went peaceful as militants followed their allowed time and dispersed after.

Parilla reminds protesters to comply with health protocols during rallies.

