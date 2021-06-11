Fully-vaccinated seniors in GCQ, MGCQ areas now allowed to go out, but…

MANILA, Philippines — Fully-vaccinated senior citizens in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ (MGCQ) are now allowed to go outside their residence Malacañang announced Friday, June 11, 2021.

They should, however, present a duly issued COVID-19 vaccination card, and follow minimum public health standards, such as wearing face masks, face shields, and social distancing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

He said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases allowed this during a meeting on Thursday.

Fully-vaccinated seniors citizen, however, are still limited to travel within their zone as interzonal travel is still prohibited, except for point-to-point travel, Roque added.