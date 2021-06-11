Mandaue City jabs police personnel

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has started vaccinating the personnel of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) with COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, June 11, 2021.

The MCPO’s vaccination is estimated to last until Tuesday, June 15, 2021. MCPO has 500 personnel.

Police Master Sergeant Jason Estrera of MCPO said he was happy that he was able to receive the vaccine as they are in the frontlines against the COVID-19 fight.

Policemen fall under the A4 priority category.

Aside from the police, several individuals also flocked to the city’s vaccination centers, specifically at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex to have themselves jabbed.

There were also a lot of essential workers like Ceres Bus dispatchers, bank personnel, among others.

As of yesterday, the city has inoculated almost 28,000 individuals.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the city’s COVID-19 Board, said the city had been vaccinating more than 2,000 persons per day at the city’s vaccination sites.

The city needs to vaccinate 70 percent of its 422,000 residents to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19. /rcg