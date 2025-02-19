Mandaue City to integrate ALS into drug warriors’ aftercare program

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Office (SAMHSO) is set to incorporate the Alternative Learning System (ALS) into its aftercare program to help drug warriors who did not complete their education.

SAMHSO Head Atty. Ebenezer Daryl Manzano said they are working with the Department of Education (DepEd) to launch the ALS program by June, targeting drug warriors, parolees, and probationers.

The ALS program is structured into three levels: basic literacy for those with no reading or writing skills, elementary, and high school.

There are also various tracks available for senior high school students.

As part of SAMHSO’s aftercare initiatives, ALS aims to provide educational opportunities for individuals who missed school, equipping them with the skills needed for employment. Graduates will also be connected to the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) to assist them in finding jobs.

After completing a community-based rehabilitation program, drug warriors transition into aftercare, which offers continued support to sustain their recovery.

Currently, over 800 individuals are enrolled in the aftercare program, where they receive regular counseling, undergo drug testing, and participate in skill-building programs provided by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and Mandaue City College Entrepreneurial Skills Training (MCCTEST).

The aftercare program lasts between six to 18 months, with participants required to attend sessions once a month. According to Manzano, those who fail to attend will have to restart the program.

Since 2023, more than 1,000 drug warriors have completed the rehabilitation program, while 800 remain active in aftercare. The ultimate goal is to support their recovery, help them rebuild their lives, and provide them with educational and employment opportunities for long-term success.

“Ang real goal sa aftercare nato is reintegration man, dili na sila mahimo kana bitawng “salot” nga gi-think sa mga tawo. So kung makita sa kauban especially sa community nga nagbag-o na ni siya, nag-usab na ni sila, machange ang perspective sa mga tawo sa ilaha. Aduna gyud diay kausaban ang isa ka tawo then makaingun ta nga effective pod diay ni’ng amoang programa sa Mandaue,” said Manzano. (The real goal of aftercare is reintegration—not for them to be seen as a burden to society. If the community sees that these individuals have truly changed, their perspective will also change. It proves that our program in Mandaue is truly effective)

