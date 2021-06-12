Bohol’s COVID-19 cases breach 1,000-mark

By: Leo Udtohan - Inquirer Visayas | June 12,2021 - 09:30 AM

TAGBILARAN CITY –– Bohol province’s COVID-19 cases breached the 1,000-mark on Friday, June 11.

Of 47 municipalities and one city, Tagbilaran has the highest number of infections with 36.

Bohol currently has 4,906 COVID-19 cases with 3,812 recoveries, and 63 deaths.

As of June 9, the Bohol Provincial Health Office showed that at least 20,035 persons in the province were fully immunized with Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.

