SBP slammed for dismal performance of Gilas 3X3 hoops team at Olympics Qualifying tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Renowned sports patron and Chooks-to-Go big boss Ronald Mascariñas took a jab at the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for the dismal performance of the Gilas 3×3 basketball team during the Olympic Qualifying tournament in Graz, Austria last month.

In a virtual press conference, Mascariñas, who is fielding his own 3×3 team — the Manila Chooks TM, said that the SBP did not work enough to send a team that could compete in the Olympic Games Qualifying tournament, but they only sent a team that was merely competing from the start.

“Di nila tinrabaho, the team was doomed from the start. Di man lang nakapaglaro ng single tournament before the OQT (Olympic Qualifying Tournament). They did not show importance to it,” Mascariñas said during the virtual presser on June 12.

(They did not exert enough effort for it. The team was doomed from the start. They did not even let the players compete in a single tournament before the OQT [Olympic Qualifying Tournament]. They did not show importance to it.)

He also pointed out that SBP’s 3×3 squad trained on the same month that the Olympic Qualifying Tournament’s schedule, which was too late.

“May ang OQT natin, May din sila nag umpisa nag ensayo. Nagmukha tayong mga tanga sa OQT. We are a basketball country. Pinadala natin parang di marunong maglaro ng 3×3. Pumunta doon para maglaro ng 1-on-1. It was a big humiliation to our country,” said the sports patron who is known to support regional leagues and athletes in the country.

(The OQT was in May. They also started practicing in May. We looked like fools in the OQT. We are a basketball country. Those that they sent looked like they did not know how to play 3 on 3. They went there to play 1 on 1. It was a big humiliation to our country.)

“I hope sa federation, di na nila uulitin yan, malaking kahihiyan yan,” he said.

(I hope they will not repeat this in the federation. This has shamed us.)

Mascariñas also pointed out that Chooks-to-Go was not considered to join the team’s preparation despite supporting the previous 3×3 national teams.

Meanwhile, the Manila Chooks TM 3×3 team comprises of Cebuanos Mac Tallo and Zach Huang along with Dennis Santos, Chico Lañete and their newest addition, Mark Yee.

With this in mind, Mascariñas and the Pilipinas Chooks-to-Go’s head trainer Aldin Ayo wants to strengthen their 3×3 program for the coming years in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We are looking to reinforce our line-up. There are plans to get players from the collegiate level, but the problem is, after two years, they might be forced to declare for draft in the PBA to avoid the draft dodger rule,” said Ayo.

Ayo said that they would pick players who would be fully committed to Chooks-to-Go’s 3×3 four-year program.

“We have a long-term program in the 3×3 basketball because our commitment is for the 2024 Paris Olympics. I really hope that we can find additional players that can fully commit to us because we’re targeting the Olympics,” Ayo added.

