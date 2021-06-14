Cycling is booming – Philcycling exec on number of cyclists at MTB race in Danao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The record number of cyclists participating on June 13’s national mountain bike championships in Danao City shows the booming popularity of cycling in Cebu and the country today.

A surprised PhilCycling Vice President Oscar “Boying” Rodriguez Jr. said this after witnessing the record-setting number of participants in the 2021 Philippine National MTB XCO (Cross country) Championships held in Barangay Sandayong Sur in Danao City last June 12 to 13, 2021.

“Cycling is on its peak these days because of the pandemic, from transportation, cycling has turned into a lifestyle for many,” said Rodriguez, who tried to explain the number of cyclists, who joined the Danao mountain bike races.

Rodriguez Jr. already an institution to Cebu’s cycling and triathlon scene has never seen anything like last weekend’s number of participants in the national championships which would usually draw less than a dozen cyclists in the four categories.

“(It is the) First time in history of the national MTB championships to have 50 plus cyclists to join in one division. Usually, in the past national championships, we’re having difficulties drawing 10 competitors. In the women’s division, most specially, it would be lucky for us to attract 5 cyclists. So it’s a record-setting achievement for us,” said Rodriguez Jr.

In fact, they need to turn down many cyclists who want to compete in the race which serves as a tryouts for the national team. Rodriguez said that he and his team received a lot of phone calls to inquire if they could still join the competition.

This was not the only cycling competition that drew a number of cycling participants.

Just this year, Danao City hosted three legs of their own mountainbike event dubbed as the Race Against Drugs & Bike To Stay Healthy Against Covid” which drew around 400 participants.

With that in mind, Rodriguez sees a brighter future in the country’s cycling scene because of its increasing popularity.

