Cebu teams split matches in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The four Cebu-based wood pushing teams vying in the ongoing Wesley So Cup Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) had rough performances in their respective matches last Saturday, June 12, 2021.

South division’s No. 2 team, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors, and number-four ranked Toledo Trojans, split their two scheduled matches against north division teams in this online chess competition.

The Dagami Warriors started their campaign with a big win over the north division’s No. 5 ranked team, the Antipolo Cobras, 12.5-8.5, but things went the opposite way in their second match when they lost to the top-ranked San Juan Predators, 9-12.

The Dagami Warriors now have 13 wins and two losses. They are behind the south division’s No. 1 team, the Camarines Soaring Eagles, who have a 14-1 win-loss card.

The Trojans, who are currently at fourth place in the south division standings, were outlasted by the Pasig City King Pirates, 10-11, in their first match.

However, they bounced back strong by beating the Olongapo Rainbow Team 7, 15.5-5.5.

The Trojans remain at fourth place with an 11-4 win-loss record. They have an identical win-loss record with the No. 3 ranked team, the Iloilo Kisela Knights, but the latter have more accumulated points of 220 against the Trojans 175.5.

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors also split their matches. They first won over the Cavite Spartans, 13.5-7.5, but faltered in their second match versus the Cagayan Kings, 9.5-11.5.

The Cebu City Machers shared the same fate with the other three Cebu-based chess teams. They lost to the Predators in the first game, 2-19, but managed to beat the Rizal Batch Towers, 12.5-8.5, in their second scheduled match.

The Naki Warriors remained at seventh place with a 6-9 win-loss record in the south division standings, while the Machers are at 10th place with a 4-11 record.

/bmjo