Cebu City EOC: Wear masks even inside resto-bars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) encourages resto-bar goers to wear masks even inside the said establishments.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said that resto-bars remain to be a problem for the city’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation.

He said that people inherently lower their guards inside these establishments to enjoy the food and liquor elevating the risk of transmission.

“Ang diperensya aning bars kay once gani, it will take just one positive individual, super spreader na siya. So ingani ni, we had a meeting with the BPLO and the rest of the doctors. Naa gane mo sa bar, it is imperative diha ninyo that you have to wear a mask,” said Garganera.

With this, both establishments and customers are encouraged to uphold the policy of wearing masks inside the premises except when eating or drinking.

This way people who are not yet eating or drinking can lower their risks of getting the virus.

Garganera said they do not have conclusive data that there is an increase of COVID-19 among people going to the bar.

This is because most of them who admit that they have been to bars have also gone to areas that are high risks for transmission including grocery stores and markets.

“Dili pa kaayo siya conclusive (ang data). Naa na siya, but you know, like he visited 3 areas, 4 areas that particular person nga nangadtog bar, grocery, nisakay ni siya sa public transport, so kanang mga ingana ba.”

“Not necessarily nga gi zero nimo nga didto sa bar nakuha. Dili pa gyud ingon nga conclusive, but we don’t want to wait for that, because we can prevent that,” said the councilor.

The EOC warns establishments serving liquor to be mindful of the health protocols because the city will not be tolerant of violators.

Establishments violating the health protocols are in danger of losing their liquor special permit and even their business permits. /rcg