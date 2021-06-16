Cash card, house-to-house distribution for senior citizen financial assistance on June 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The distribution of financial assistance to senior citizens in Cebu City will start on June 26, 2021.

It will be done in two forms: through cash cards and through house-to-house distribution.

There are 87,538 senior citizens in the city who can expect to receive their financial assistance starting June 26 or within ten days after (not counting weekends).

They will receive P3,000 worth of financial assistance for the months of April, May, and June 2021.

Jeffrey Ocampo, the head of the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA), said they target to complete the distribution within two weeks as this was the deadline given to them, similar to past distributions.

Since over 13,000 senior citizens already have their cash cards, the OSCA and the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) will have less houses to distribute the assistance to.

Still, those senior citizens who will be waiting in their homes are encouraged to be patient and prepare all necessary requirements ahead of time, including their OSCA identification cards (IDs), ballpens, facemasks, face shields, and disinfectants.

“Kapila na ni nato gibuhat ang house-to-house so dapat kahibalo na sila unsay andamon. Andamon na nato daan aron maghulat nalang ta,” said Ocampo in a phone conference.

(We have done this houe-to-house a lot of times before so they should know what to prepare. Prepare them in advance so that all we have to do is just wait.)

Those who are not staying in Cebu City will also be informed of the OSCA’s visit since the numbers of the senior citizens have been taken in the past house-to-house distributions.

For those who have cash cards, they can expect to receive the assistance directly in their Landbank accounts and can be withdrawn through any Landbank automated teller machines.

