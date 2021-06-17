CCPO exec: Confiscated 10K shabu caused dent in drug supply in Cebu City 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The recent anti-illegal drug operation where 10 kilos of suspected shabu were confiscated after a bloody shootout in Barangay Taptap, Cebu City, has caused a dent in the supply of illegal drugs in Cebu City.

This after police noticed a decrease in the volume of illegal drugs that they confiscated during Wednesday’s (June 16) one-day Simultaneous Anti-criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO), said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) deputy chief, during a press briefing on Thursday, June 17.

“Atong makita nga nag-decline ang gidaghanon sa atoang volume nga na-confiscate, although naa gihapon ta’y madakpan, pero nagkagamay. So medyo niubos gyud ang supply,” said Parilla.

(We noticed a decline in the volume of illegal drugs that we had confiscated, although we still catch people with illegal drugs, but the volume of the drugs has gotten smaller. So we think, that the supply has decreased.)

Aside from that, he also said that they had received reports that it was difficult to buy illegal drugs nowadays in the city considering that the value had allegedly increased due to the lesser supply.

“We have received reports nga medyo lisod na gud kuno mopalit and then medyo nimahal pod, mo-correspond mana siya. So, kon nihit, motaas sad iyahang value,” he said.

(We have received reports that it was quite difficult to buy illegal drugs in the city and then the price has also gone up, that will correspond. So if the supply is less, then the value or the price will go up.)

The CCPO has conducted a total of 35 anti-illegal drugs operations, which resulted to the arrest of 43 individuals, 10 of whom are considered as high value individuals while 33 others are street level pushers.

In these operations, a total of 226.53 grams of suspected shabu were recovered.

Parilla said the decline in the volume of drugs confiscated during the SACLEO, might had something to do with the 10 kilos of suspected shabu that was recovered from the three drug suspects killed in a shootout with police in Barangay Taptap a week ago.

“Posible nga usa na siya sa naka-apekto nga supposed to be katong 10 kilos, kon na distribute pato siya, mobaha gyud na. Modaghan gyud na ang atong supply,” he said.

(It was possible that the confiscated 10 kilos had an effect on the market because if it had been distributed then the market would be flooded with illegal drugs. The supply would surely increase.)

As for the anti-illegal gambling operations, the CCPO conducted at least 35 on June 16, which resulted to the arrest of 54 individuals. They also recovered at least 15 loose firearms and also arrested 15 persons.

Out of the 25 warrants or arrest, policemen served this on 24 individuals, whom they arrested including a high value individual.

Parilla also commended the Carbon Police Station for the having four operations, on top of the other stations.

“All stations are performing, only that the station 5 has the most number of operations,” he said.

