Trapped ‘butanding’ rescued in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A whale shark, locally known as “Butanding” was trapped in a fisherman’s net in the seawaters of Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Boyla Gilig, the owner of Boyla Dive Shop, said that the whale shark was feeding in the area when it was accidentally trapped by local fishermen using a fishing net.

“Pagkakita sa mananagat nga sige na ug bugwak-bugwak na ang dagat kay naay bariles, mao to nga gituyokan nila ug pukot dayon aron dili makalakaw ang bariles. Unya accidentally didto diay ang butanding sa ilawom,” Gilig said.

He added that they have spotted the whale shark for several weeks already, swimming around the seawaters of Barangay Agus to Maribago.

They also noticed a wound that has already healed at the dorsal fin of the whale shark.

Due to this, Gilig urged his fellow dive shop owners and fishermen to preserve the whale shark, because this might be an added attraction for tourists who would visit the city.

“Ako pong gi-suggest sa ilaha nga bantayi ninyo. Kamo man maoy naa sa dagat kanunay, kutob sa atong makit-an i-report para ma-aware sad ang barangay, ang atong city, ug atong mga constituent kay atoa maning panginabuhi, tourism man ta,” he added.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has earlier reported the sightings of a whale shark at the seawaters of Barangay Mactan.

“Actually it was started a baby butanding nga na-discover ni siya, unya karon nakit-an nga nagkadako na ang maong butanding,” Chan said.

Chan revealed that there were two butandings that were already spotted in the area.

Aside from whale sharks, dolphins were already seen swimming around the seawaters of barangay San Vicente to Tingo in Olango Island. /rcg