No Charter Day bonus for Oponganons

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Hall employees cannot expect a Charter Day bonus this year.

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan during the celebration of the city’s 60th Charter Day today, June 17, 2021.

Chan explained that they have to prioritize first the allocation of funds to the city’s measures against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, the city council has passed a resolution for the giving of a P3,000 Charter Day bonus to city hall employees.

The mayor, however, said that the copy of the said resolution has not yet reached his office.

But Chan assured city hall employees, that they will get a quincentennial bonus this year.

“Ang atoang panudlanan, naa ma’y pondo niining paghatag ug bonus for the Quincentennial, mao na nga i-usa nalang nato ang Quincentennial ug Charter Day bonus,” Chan said.

This morning, the city holds a flag racing ceremony to celebrate the 60th Charter day.

“Sama sa atong pagpasidungog sa atong mga senior citizens, angayan lamang nga ato usab pasidunggan ang atong dakbayan subay sa mga kalampusan, kadaugan ug kalambuan nga naangkon niini sulod sa 60 ka tuig, — sugod sa iyang pagkahimugso niadtong Hunyo 17, 1961 hangtod karon,” Chan stated.

Lapu-Lapu became a city by virtue of Republic Act no. 3134.

Chan also acknowledges the Oponganons for their contributions in making Lapu-Lapu a progressive city.

“Ang labing dako ug natampo sa paglambo sa atong dakbayan mao ang katawhan niini, kita nga mga Oponganon,” he added.

Chan also expressed gratitude to the modern heroes of the city, the fronliners, for their dedication and help in curbing the city’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. /rcg