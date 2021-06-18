10% discount for vaccinated individuals in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vaccinated individuals get to enjoy a 10 percent discount from selected food establishments in Cebu City.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) recently announced that after meeting with the fast-food restaurants in the city, they have agreed to provide a discount to those who can present a vaccination card.

“Some offered discounts on some of their selected items, others were giving free add-ons or upgrades on their meals/drinks.”

“Aside from that, they discussed their different protocols on their branches to avoid possible transmission,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

Participating establishments included: McDonald’s, Jollibee, Shakeys, Greenwich, Chowking, Dairy Queen, Pizza Hut, and KFC.

Even those vaccinated in other local government units (LGUs) or abroad can get a discount as long as they can present proof of vaccination.

The City Council has previously asked local establishments to provide discounts to those who chose to get vaccinated to encourage people to get the shot.

Garganera expressed gratefulness for the cooperation of the establishments in providing incentives to people who are willing to get the vaccine regardless of brand.

Moreover, the establishments also expressed willingness to have their employees vaccinated.

“It is admirable how these companies, despite the competition, decided to be united to combat the adverse effects of this pandemic. Truly, we can heal if we are one,” said the councilor. /rcg