RDC-7 appeals to Lapu-Lapu City: Reconsider realignment of Fourth Bridge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (IDC) is asking Lapu-Lapu City to reconsider its plans of realigning the original plans for the proposed Fourth Bridge connecting Mactan Island to mainland Cebu.

During the RDC-7 2nd quarter full council meeting, the regional Infrastructure Development Council (IDC-7) has reported that the project is at a standstill because Lapu-Lapu City refuses to approve the project unless it was realigned to land at M.L Quezon National Highway instead of at the Lapu-Lapu Airport Road which was the original option.

IDC-7 chairperson, Gordon Alan “Dondi” Joseph said the refusal of the city to approve the project has caused a significant delay in the study of the Detailed Engineering Design (DED) especially since the alignment will raise the cost of the project.

Originally, the project should cost at least P76 billion for a bridge with an elevated viaduct with two lanes in each direction and a four-lane main road. The project should be funded through a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) loan.

The IDC notes that changes in the project scope and cost would require another approval of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

Furthermore, since the realignment may cost more but will not correspond to an increase in project benefits, reducing the economic internal rate of return to less than 10 percent, the project will most likely be disapproved.

The two options are not the only options for the bridge, but with the first option landing at the Lapu-Lapu Airport Road, studies show that it would be the most viable to prevent congestions.

The option preferred by the Lapu-Lapu City government would result in traffic congestion around Gate 4 of Mactan Export Processing Zone Area One (MEPZA-1).

“In light with the recent objection of Lapu-Lapu City to the bridge’s alignment and the DPWH to secure permits for DED-related surveys to the projects, the IDC instructed to once again present to Lapu-Lapu City the advantages and disadvantages of the alignment to Lapu-Lapu City.”

“The other problem here is Lapu-Lapu does not want to give permission to DPWH to continue to do the necessary research and conduct the necessary activities to complete the DED for the fourth bridge. The project is being held up,” said Joseph.

The City Planning Office of Lapu-Lapu City, who was present in the RDC full council meeting, said that Mayor Junard Chan has already raised the concerns to Secretary Michael Dino, the Presidential Assistant to the Visayas.

RDC-7 agreed that OPAV can mediate the matter and has instructed the DPWH-7 to join in the meeting to explain their side.

RDC-7 Chairperson Kenneth Cobonpue trusts that Secretary Dino can help find a resolution to Lapu-Lapu City’s objection to the alignment of the bridge and come up with a more amicable solution /rcg