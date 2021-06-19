Rama: Remember the sacrifices of Dr. Jose Rizal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Remember of the sacrifices of Dr. Jose Rizal.

This was the content of the message that acting Cebu City Mayor Michal Rama delivered in a small gathering held at the City Hall grounds early this Saturday morning, June 19, to celebrate the 160th birthday of our national hero.

Rama said Rizal’s decision to offer his life to the country should serve as an example for other Filipinos to also make self-sacrifices especially during this pandemic.

And just like Rizal, many of the present day heroes, our health workers and other frontliners, are also offering their lives to help us win the fight against the coronavirus disease.

He also urged Cebuanos to chose the path to liberty against this deadly disease by having themselves vaccinated.

“The celebration will only be meaningful if we internalize in our head, epoxy it in our heart, and make it a way of life. Vaccination is the way to liberation,” Rama said.

Rama said the best way to remember Rizal is by remembering his love for the country.

Before he ended his speech, Rama also made mention that city was organizing coastal and riverside clean up activities early on Saturday morning in celebration of the World Environment Month.

He said that cleaning the environment is another way of paying tribute to Rizal. This is a means of liberating the city against pollutants that destroy the environment.

Rama expressed hope that every Cebuano would contribute to the rehabilitation of the city’s waterways by cleaning their own canals and by disposing their trash properly.

The city government organized a simple wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday morning at the Jose Rizal monument located at the City Hall grounds.

It was participated by some city officials, the Knights of Rizal, and Boy Scouts of the Philippines. / dcb