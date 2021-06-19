Dasmariñas guns for WBA, IBF world bantam belts against “Monster” Inoue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino boxer Michael “Hot & Spicy” Dasmariñas and the heavily-favored unbeaten Japanese WBA and IBF world bantamweight champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue successfully passed the official weigh-in to greenlight their world title showdown tomorrow, June 20, 2021 (June 19 in the United States) in Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 28-year old Pilar, Camarines Sur native Dasmariñas tipped the weighing scales at 117.4-pounds while Inoue came in at the divisional limit of 118lbs.

The official weigh-in was held earlier today at the Virgins Hotel.

Inoue will make his third title defense in the bantamweight division and is considered the heavy favorite against the unheralded Filipino underdog.

Also 28 years old, Inoue is best remembered for beating five-division world champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. in 2019 in a gripping encounter.

The Japanese world champion holds an unblemished record of 20 wins with 17 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Dasmariñas totes a 30-2-1 (win-loss-draw) slate with 20 knockouts but haven’t fought since October 2019.

His last bout was held here against Thai Artid Bamruengauea where he won via a fifth-round technical knockout. /rcg