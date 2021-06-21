DSWD-7 launches WiSupport Project

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) launched the WiSupport Project on Friday, June 18, 2021, which aims to help address mental and psychological needs of individuals.

The project uses wireless and online platforms to respond to mental health concerns based on the provisions of Republic Act (R.A.) no. 11036, or the Philippine Mental Health Law, which aims to provide mental health care services using technology-based platforms.

“There are many types of mental healthcare providers who diagnose and treat mental illnesses. But, DSWD as a social welfare agency offers free help for everyone in the community by determining what type of intervention an individual or a family might need through providing referral pathways,” DSWD-7 Assistant Regional Director for Administration Antonio R. Dolaota said.

Central Visayas is one of the pilot areas implementing the project aside from the National Capital Region (NCR) and Caraga Region.

The program aims to provide mental help, especially to those who are affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, such as repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), employees affected by flexible work arrangements or temporary closures, needy family heads, and other individuals and families in distress.

Individuals and family members can send requests for a free consultation through various channels such as email at [email protected], ekwentomo.dswd.gov.ph website, a mobile application called WiSupport (available on Google Play Store), and the use of WiServ SMS at 0918-912-2813.

These wireless and online tools are attended by WiSupport Service Providers every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on holidays.

Clients needing further mental health and psychosocial assistance will be referred to its network of services from the Department of Health, Department of Labor and Employment, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Philippine Red Cross, Philippine Mental Health Association Cebu Cluster, and the United Registered Social Workers Visayas Cluster.

Immediate interventions are provided according to the need and present situation of the clients.

