Another vaccination site opened in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City government has opened another vaccination site for the inoculation of the Pfizer Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines on Monday, June 21, 2021.

The new vaccination site is located at the City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion.

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Health Department (LCHD), said that the new vaccination site can accommodate 600 individuals per day.

“Pag-abot ani nga Pfizer, kinahanglan ni siya ug dako nga lugar. Kanang hamugaway ba,” Realiza said.

(When the Pfizer vaccines arrived, we needed a bigger place. One that is spacious.)

Last Friday, June 18, 2021, the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob was also opened for the inoculation of Pfizer vaccines. It can accommodate 1,170 individuals per day.

Those who were given priority for the Pfizer vaccine are the A1 or medical health workers, A2 or senior citizens, A3 or persons with comorbidity, and A5 or indigent population.

The vaccination sites will be opened from Monday to Friday, while Realiza reminded those who will visit the vaccination site to ensure that they were master-listed and that they have received their schedule or vaccination through a text message.

Currently, around 25,000 Oponganons have already been inoculated for the first dose and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

/bmjo