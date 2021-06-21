San Fernando dad eyes more free notary services, legal consultation activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents of San Fernando town in southern Cebu can expect another round of free notary services and legal consultation activity this year.

San Fernando Councilor Philip Jude Medalla said this after yesterday’s (June 20, 2021) activity benefitted around 100 residents of the town.

Medalla said during a phone interview today, June 21, that the free notary services and legal consultations were organized by the San Fernando town government and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu Chapter (IBP-Cebu Chapter) and was held at the Barangay San Isidro covered court.

With this, Medalla said that those who sought legal advice could visit him at his office so that he could guide them to the lawyers of the IBP-Cebu Chapter.

Medalla said that among the problems that they encountered during the activity included errors in the birth certificate and affidavit of legitimation.

Medalla said that since 2019, the municipal government and the IBP have already implemented the activity to help its residents, especially those who comes from indigent population and from mountain barangays, to resolve their problems that needs legal interventions.

