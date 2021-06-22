Mandaue police to public: Don’t victimize delivery riders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 20 delivery riders arrived at a residence located on Gethsemani Road in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City on Sunday, June 20, to either deliver a food order or pick up a package for delivery from a resident in the area.

But the woman, whose name and contact info appeared on their online booking system, denied making any bookings, says Francess Macasero, who managed to take a video of the incident and posted this on her social media page.

Among those who arrived at the specified address were four food delivery riders. The others were riders who were supposed to pick up a package for delivery.

Each of the food orders amounted between P400 to P600.

Macasero said that some neighbors, who took pity of the delivery riders, offered to pay for the food items that they brought.

In her post, Macasero said that woman, whom she did not name, said that she only made two bookings that day. One was with a Maxim rider who refused to pickup an item that she wanted delivered somewhere. The second one was with a Lalmove rider who eventually agreed to take her package.

The woman, Macasero said, claimed that she argued with the Maxim rider because of his refusal to pick up her package. When she asked the rider to be the one to cancel the supposed delivery, the rider changed his mind and offered to proceed with it.

But the woman told the rider that she already made another booking with a Lalamove rider.

Macasero said the woman refused to receive the food deliveries that arrived on Sunday while she insisted that she did not make any of the orders.

Policemen in Mandaue City warned the public against victimizing package and food delivery riders.

What happened in Barangay Casuntingan on Sunday was just one of the many incidents wherein scammers would victimize delivery riders who are trying to earn a living.

Police Major Mercy Villaro, information officer of the Mandaue City Police Office, is asking victims to report these practices at their office so that sanctions can be imposed on the perpetrators.

“Atoang mga delivery man kay sila ang nahimong biktima kay sila man ang mahimong lugi. Especially sa effort nila nga ilahang gihatag, and also ilang mga gasolina nga gigamit but diay ang ilang mga gihatdan kay wa diay nagpadeliver sa ilaha,” Villaro said.

(The delivery riders are the victims here because they are at a loss. They exert effort and consume gasoline in sending the delivery only to find out that they were scammed.)

Villaro is also asking city residents to always be careful when sharing their personal information online.

“Sa atoang general public nga para kita dili sad pod ma involve ang atoang names sa ingun ani nga scam, be vigilant pod ta sa atoang mga identities through sa social media or accounts,” she added.

(For the general public, in order for us to avoid from having our names dragged in these kinds of scams, be vigilant when posting information on your social media accounts.) / dcb

