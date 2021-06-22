Gigi De Lana’s take on classic OPM song trends on Twitter

CEBU CITY, Philippines— She’s been serenading netizens with her song covers, and just yesterday, a song struck everyone that made her trend Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021, on Twitter.

Gigi De Lana was a former contestant of ABS-CBN’s Tawag ng Tanghalan.

After making her break on television through the top-rating singing competition, she then found her niche online.

Together with her band GG Vibes, they serenade netizens through their Youtube and Facebook page every Wednesday and Saturday banking on donations from their viewers who would give cash in return for a requested song.

But it was just Monday evening, June 21, 2021, that a clip of her singing Roselle Nava’s Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita made De Lana trend.

You're not obssesed with Gigi De Lana because ⁉️⁉️ Ya'll need to stop sleeping on her istg ‼‼ pic.twitter.com/YqHUGuT8xm — adeline 🦋 (@kalixated) June 21, 2021

In the clip, you can see De Lana belting this OPM classic effortlessly as her bandmates tease her by bringing the notes up a notch each time.

De Lana delivered and had everyone in awe as she was belting high notes while sitting down.

Over on Twitter a lot of her followers are gushing over her voice and charm.