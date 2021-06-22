Lightning kills 2 men in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men died after they were reportedly struck by lightning in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City, on Tuesday afternoon, June 22, 2021.

This was confirmed by Nelson Rubio, Umapad village chief, who said that the two were with other individuals collecting shells by the shoreline of said barangay when a sudden downpour happened.

“Ang uban nanagan na pagkusog sa uwan pero nagpabilin ni sila didto sa dagat, mao ning sila maoy naigo,” Rubio added.

(The others quickly run for cover when the heavy rain started, but these two preferred to stay by the seashore. That is why they were hit.)

The victims were identified as Rey Kuyam, 28, a resident of Barangay Umapad, and Erwin Hirasol, 38 of Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Rey Patigdas, desk officer of Police Station 5 under the Mandaue Police Office, said that they received the report at around 5:39 p.m today.

“Ang nadawat namo nga inisyal mao pa lang,nga naigo kuno og kilat..ang nadawat namo, patay na kuno patay,” Patigdas said.

(The initial information that we got was that these two were struck by lightning. We also received reports that they were already dead.)

Meanwhile, in a video posted by a netizen online, just when the rain calmed down, a resident in the area who was with the two during the incident said that the victims were already lying on the ground when they checked on them.

“Diha na sila sa dalan, nagtihaya na,” he said.

(We found them lying on the ground.)

This afternoon’s heavy downpour also resulted in massive flooding in Mandaue City. /rcg

