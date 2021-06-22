Comelec-Mandaue to hold off-site voters registration in Brgy Casili Saturday

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City will be conducting a satellite voters registration in Barangay Casili on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Sarah Christina Rueyan, election assistant II of the Commission on Elections in Mandaue City, said the off-site registration will be held to increase the number of voters in the upcoming 2022 elections, especially that there are now only 100 days left—excluding weekends—before the end of voters’ registration on September 30, 2021.

Reuyan said the satellite voters’ registration in Barangay Casili will be their first off-site registration since the start of the registration.

She said this is because Casili is the only barangay out of the city’s 27 barangays that had no cases of COVID-19 for the last two weeks.

Reuyan, however, said that the satellite registration will be canceled once the barangay will have an active case of the virus.

She said there will also be additional off-site registration centers if more barangays will have no active cases of COVID-19.

Reuyan said that the satellite registration will not just cater to residents in barangay Casili but will also accommodate those coming from nearby barangays.

Reuyan urged the public to register early and not wait until the last days of the registration to avoid gatherings.

She said that aside from new registrants they will also cater to transferees, those who want to change their status and names, among others.

Based on their data, Mandaue has 217, 506 registered voters as of April 2021.

This is higher than the over 209,000 registered voters in the last election.

Meanwhile, their special registration for male registrants will end tomorrow, June 23, 2021.

They have been giving free alcohol for the first 20 male registrants per day that started yesterday, June 21, as part of their Father’s Day celebration. /rcg