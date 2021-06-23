Police after robbers who entered 3 homes in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Toledo City are investigating reports that at least 12 still unidentified individuals forcibly entered three homes in Sitio Tipolo, Barangay Bato and took cash and valuables amounting to over P300, 000.

In his report, Police Lieutenant Colonel Junnel Caadlawon said the incidents happened between 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, until 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

Caadlawon said they are yet to locate and identify the armed suspects that included 10 men and two women. All of the 12 were wearing bonnets and had their faces covered with cloth.

The suspects took with them cash amounting to P150, 200; jewelry worth P214, 500; and cellphones and gadgets.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Caadlawon said one of the suspects first entered the house of Marvie Montederamos, 31, while the rest acted as lookout.

The suspect, he said, threatened Montederamos and asked her to open the door. He took her bag and cash amounting to P200.

Caadlawon said that the group them proceeded to nearby homes owned by Christine Amodia, 34, and Sherilyn Amodia, 27.

They also asked Christine and Sherilyn to open the doors of their homes while threatening to kill them.

When they refused, one suspect forcibly opened a window in their homes to enter. When inside, he opened the main door to also allow his companions to enter their house.

Caadlawon said that one of the suspects also hit Christine with a short caliber firearm on her head.

They took from her home cash amounting to P120, 000; four cellular phones; three tablets; and various jewelry.

Sherilyn, for her part, lost four rings, a bracelet and a gold necklace.

“Right after the incident, [the] suspects fled and exited to national highway on board their respective vehicles,” Caadlawon said in his report.

As of this writing, Caadlawon said they continue to investigate the case while they also try to locate the suspects. / dcb