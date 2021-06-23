Ben&Ben, Moira and SB19 lead Myx Awards nominees

Ben&Ben, Moira dela Torre and SB19 nabbed multiple nominations in the upcoming Myx Awards 2021, which will honor the country’s hottest hitmakers.

Ben&Ben has secured five nominations, including the coveted Music Video of the Year for “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay,” featuring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. Meanwhile, Moira is nominated in four categories, including Song of the Year for her hit single “Paubaya.”

Last year’s big winner, SB19, is nominated in three major categories, namely Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for the P-pop group’s chart-topping release, “Alab.” The big announcement happened last June 19 through MYX Philippines’ digital accounts on kumu, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook. Other Artist of the Year nominees include Filipino idol girl group MNL48 and actress-singer Nadine Lustre.

BTS is competing with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift for the International Video of the Year category.

Winners will be determined by fan votes (60 percent) and artist poll (40 percent). Fans can vote for their favorite artists and videos on myx.global/myxawards until July 18, Sunday, 11:59 p.m. Follow @myxphilippines on Twitter and download the Kumu app to find out how you can cast your votes on these platforms. The virtual MYX Awards 2021 will take place on Aug. 7.