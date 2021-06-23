Toledo City “robbery” puzzles police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Police Station is digging deeper into its investigation relative to the alleged robbery incident in Sitio Tipolo, Barangay Bato in the city, Tuesday evening, June 22, 2021, to determine whether it was indeed a robbery or they are just being diverted from the real motive.

Lieutenant Colonel Junnel Caadlawon, in an interview on Wednesday, June 23, said they are expanding their investigation to get the identities of at least 12 armed individuals who reportedly took more than P200,000 worth of gadgets, pieces of jewelry, and cash from Christine Amodia.

Caadlawon said that what puzzles them is that only P200 was taken from the house of Marvie Montederamos, which is located just beside the house of Amodia.

Initial investigation revealed that bonnet-wearing suspects barged into the house of Amodia and carted away four cellphones, three tablets, rings, necklaces, bracelets, and cash amounting to P1,200.

With that, Caadlawon said they were puzzled as to why the suspects decided to rob Amodia’s house of all the houses in the area when it is located some 100 meters away from the road which would make it more difficult for them to escape.

“Mao na among gikoan ang motibo sa pagpanulis considering nga og manulis ka, naa may daghang tulisonon. Ug ikaduha pod, nganong siya man ang gituyuan? Sa pamaagi pod sa pagkoan mura pod og naay gipangita,” he said.

Caadlawon said that the inside of Amodia’s house looked like it was hit by a storm.

“Murag giagi-ag bagyo. Bungkag gyud kaayo. Kon tulisan ka, siguro og unsa imong makita… kon unsay mga gipangsul-ot, mga jewelries, og asa gibutang ang mga jewelry box, not to the extent nga ang kana mga suok-suok nalang imong tan-awon. Mao nang na -puzzle mi, ang among kapulisan, nag unsay kalambigitan ani nila, nganong siya man gyuy gi-ponterya? ” Caadlawon added.

He shared that someone revealed to the police that the suspects took a package, the contents of which they want to know from Amodia.

“Atong susihon og unsay kalambigitan sa mga two nga nisud sa ilaha, ug tulis ba gyud to ang motibo, or gi-divert lang ta,” he said.

Caadlawaon said they will look for Amodia, who reportedly went to her house in Pasil, Cebu City today, June 23, so that the incident will be solved.

Police Staff Sergeant Alfredo De Gracia, the case investigator, said Amodia went to Cebu City to have the bruise on her head checked by a doctor.

Amodia, accordingly, has been living in Pasil, and just arrived in Toledo City yesterday, June 22, 2019. /rcg