Rama: We need to put back sanity in White Road

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama has instructed the concerning agencies to fix the White Road in Barangay Inayawan after he saw for himself the dilapidated roadway causing problems for garbage trucks dumping trash at the transfer station.

Rama inspected the Inayawan transfer station on June 23, 2o21, to check the situation in the area after the Liga ng mga Barangays have raised the issue that all of the city’s garbage is currently being dumped there.

The acting mayor said the road in the area was so dilapidated it was almost unserviceable and needed urgent repair.

“The road is beyond (dilapidated) as if there is no government over there. The road is in a state of disarray, how can you give service with that road?” said Rama.

With this, the mayor instructed the Prevention Restoration Order Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team head, Racquel Arce to lead the restoration of the area.

He also ordered the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to fix the road as soon as possible.

Since Rama will only be sitting as the chief executive of the city until June 30, 2021, he said he will focus on an immediate solution to improve the situation in the area.

Without a proper road, the trucks will have a hard time delivering the garbage and returning to their respective barangays and Rama’s direction is to clear the road and have it paved or asphalted.

As for the problem with where the garbage will go after being dumped at the transfer station, Rama said he will leave the decision to Mayor Edgardo Labella upon his return in July at the end of his leave.

The city’s contracts with the transfer station and the Binaliw landfill has to be reviewed and Rama believes Labella may want to take the issue on his own.

For now, PROBE head Arce said they will focus on three immediate solutions to the White Road problem.

First, they will remove the stagnant water causing the softening and destruction in the road as this has caused ankle-deep mud in the area.

Second, they will be coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to hasten the completion of a drainage project there because unless there is a proper canal in the area, the water will just accumulate again.

Finally, Arce said they will haul the garbage thrown at the side of the road and move them inside the transfer station for proper disposal by the transfer station contractor.

“Ang target gyod nato is ma asphalto ang dalan pero if dili man gud nato masulbad ang tulo, dili sad ta kapa-asphalto. Nya since kadyot raman ang gihatag nga oras nato, kato lang sang tulo atong iprioritize,” said Arce.

Arce said they will get to work immediately to fix the White Road and hopefully help the garbage trucks have a smoother garbage delivery. /rcg