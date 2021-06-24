Cebu officials mourn passing of PNoy

GINATILAN, CEBU– Cebu officials on Thursday, June 24, 2021, expressed their grief on the passing of former president Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III.

Aquino died on Thursday morning at the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City due to renal failure secondary to diabetes, his sister Pinky Aquino-Abellada said.

The former chief executive served as the country’s 15th president from 2010 to 2016.

Cebu Vice Governor Hilario Davide III said that he was shocked and saddened by Aquino’s passing early this morning.

“When there was so much erosion of confidence in our public officials back in 2010 because of unabated corruption, PNoy took the daunting task of restoring the Filipinos’ faith and trust in government by making those in power accountable for their actions. He also stabilized the economy, expanded social programs, and made meaningful health reforms. Most of all, the Aquino family never used the enormous power and influence of the presidency to enrich themselves,” Davide said.

“Our sincere condolences to the Aquino family on PNoy’s passing. He served his country and people with utmost integrity and sincerity,” he added.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella also joined the nation in grieving the death of Aquino, the only son of the late Senator Benigno Aquino Jr., and democracy icon and former President Cory Aquino.

“People remember him for his presidency, for his and his family’s role in our history and the return of democracy. Former President Noynoy bannered in his personal mantra an important principle for us public servants, “kayo ang boss ko.” It is an important reminder to all of us in public service whom we serve. My sympathies to Former President Noynoy’s family and his many supporters. May he rest in God’s loving peace,” Labella said.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama instructed the Philippine flag to be flown half-mast in the entire city as a sign of respect for the former president.

“I remember that President Noynoy trusted me to be the RDC chairperson even if dili nako Liberal ato nga time. I will forever be thankful to President Aquino for his trust. President Aquino was cool, when you talk to him he is cool,” Rama said.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes mourned Aquino’s passing saying ‘we lost our national treasure.

“Today is a sad day for us Filipinos, we lost a national treasure. He was an epitome of dedication and simplicity. We have so much to be thankful for kay og unsa roy ato’ng success and triumphs nga ato’ng nahimuslan, in one way or another nakatabang gyud ato’ng former president,” Cortes said.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan also extended his condolences to the Aquino family saying he was saddened by the news he heard this morning.

“Sa mahinumduman, ni serbisyo siya sa atoang nasud pag miaging 2010-2016, ug karun gikuha na siya sa atong labawng makakagahum. Akong ipaabot ang pahasubo sa pamilyang Aquino,” Chan posted on his Facebook Page.

Ahong also issued a memorandum on raising the Philippine flag in the city hall at half-mast as a sign of mourning for the death of the former president.

Cebu City Councilor Alvin Dizon remembers PNoy for his “Kayo Ang Boss Ko” mantra which the councilor said is proof of the former president’s humility and dedication to serving the best interest of his countrymen.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the sudden demise of former President Benigno Aquino III. And we are one with the whole country in mourning for this great loss. I only have words of respect and gratitude for Pnoy and his whole family for their selfless service to our country. “Kayo Ang Boss Ko” —I will always remember him for these powerful words which, I believe, should be the guidepost of a public servant—to make the best interest of our people the “be all and end-all,” Dizon shared.

Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña likewise shared his tribute to the former president.

“His family has made a big contribution to the restoration of democracy. From a grateful nation, we thank you,” Osmeña said.

Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Steven Yu also condoles with the Aquino family.

He thanked Aquino for ‘his service, legacies, and brand of leadership for the country’.

“He will be remembered for giving a greater role to the private sector in economic development through the public-private partnerships (PPP) projects initiated during his administration. We offer our prayers and condolences to his grieving family. May he be rewarded with eternal peace in God’s Kingdom,” Yu said.