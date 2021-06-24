‘Cebu Pink Ultramarathon’ returns for its second leg this October

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to popular demand and its massive success on its maiden race last March, the “Cebu Pink Ultramarathon” returns for its second leg on October 1 to 31, 2021.

The virtual ultramarathon which features gruelling 50-kilometer and 100k distances is organized by the Cebu Pink Paddlers Dragon Boat Team.

During the first leg, the organizers drew 355 runners, who were mostly newbies in the sport. Surprisingly, 330 of them finished their chosen distances.

The running event is not as difficult as it seems since participants can complete it within a designated number of days.

Thus, on October 1 to 30, the organizers are very optimistic to attract more runners to join their event, which also serves as a fund-raising activity to sustain their charitable program aimed to help women with breast cancer.

“We came up with the idea of organizing a virtual ultramarathon last year since virtual fun runs became a trend due to the pandemic. Also, organizing this kind of event will surely help sustain our charitable programs and advocacy for women with breast cancer,” said race director and veteran ultra runner Lulu Valiente during a presser held at the Radisson Blu Cebu hotel earlier today.

She was joined by fellow Cebu Pink Paddler-members in Mary Ann Bojos, Brenda Portugalisa, Sarah Cañizar, Jinky Villegas, Rona Noguera, Nora Rosete, and Cathy Cantilang during the presser.

According to Bojos, they are encouraging newbies in running or even those, who don’t have experience, to join the event because it can be accomplished by everyone given the number of days to complete it compared to running an onsite ultramarathon that must be completed within the day.

“Most of our participants during leg one were newbies and only a few of them were veteran ultra runners, so we’re encouraging everyone to join our virtual ultramarathon event because they can surely finish their chosen distance. They can run a certain distance every day until they completed it. They don’t just accomplish something for themselves, they also help our program,” said Bojos.

Aside from providing free mammograms, ultrasound and health advices to women with breast cancer, the Cebu Pink Paddlers are also stern environmental advocates.

Ever since their establishment in 2017, the group is also very active in tree planting and ocean clean-up drives in partnership with LGUs.

For the second leg on October, the participants have 15 days to complete the 50k or the 100k distances. Finishers will receive a finisher’s medal and a finisher’s shirt. The 50k finishers will receive a silver finisher’s medal while a gold finisher’s medal for the 100k.

The registration will start on July 1 until August 31, 2021. An early bird promo one free slot for every 10 registrants is available from July 1 to 15.

The registration fee is pegged at P1,500. For updates visit the Cebu Pink Ultramarathon page or the Cebu Pink Paddlers’ Dragon Boat Team Facebook page.

RELATED STORIES

‘Heroes Adventure Challenge’, monthlong virtual sports event, starts July 10

Charitable non-competitive virtual bike challenge set

CCSC continues grassroots program via virtual platform

Will virtual competition become the new normal in the world of sports?

/dbs