Cebu biz leaders honor Noynoy for valuing private sector

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Business leaders here in Cebu joined the nation in mourning the untimely passing of former President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), in separate statements, extended their condolences to the Aquino family.

Both also gave honor to Aquino for bringing the private sector a bigger role in economic development, particularly in forming the Public-Private Partnerships.

“We remember his support for Public-Private Partnerships during his term, which saw the fruition of the iconic Mactan International Airport. Today, we lost another great leader,” said Felix Taguiam, CCCI president.

“He will be remembered for giving a greater role to the private sector in economic development through the public-private partnerships (PPP) projects initiated during his administration,” Steven Yu, MCCI president, said in a separate statement.

Aquino passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, his family confirmed. He was 61.

His sister, Pinky Aquino-Abellada, told reporters in a press briefing that he ‘died peacefully in his sleep’ and that the cause of death was ‘renal disease secondary to diabetes’.

Aquino served as the 15th President of the Republic of the Philippines, from 2010 to 2016.

/dbs